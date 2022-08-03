The November election in Chaffee County will see a few small changes and additions, Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder Lori Mitchell said.
Previously all of Chaffee County has been in one state House district, but now it is split between two districts. That means Precinct 6 will get a different ballot than other precincts.
Additionally, Chaffee County has a new website that provides election statistics from the last 10 years. Mitchell called it a “one-stop shop,” indicating that it will have all of the past election statistical information people desire.
Everything else will stay the same, Mitchell said. Candidates have already been sorted by winning their primaries and are listed as follows:
Democrat P.T. Wood, former mayor of Salida, is running against Republican Brandon Becker for county commissioner in District 3.
Mitchell will be running unopposed, as will incumbent Jeff Graf for county coroner. Both are Democrats.
Running unopposed are County Treasurer Delores “Dee Dee” Copper and Sheriff John Spezze, both Republicans.
Incumbent Michael Bennet, Democrat, runs against Republican Joe O’Dea for U.S. Senate.
Democrat Brittany Petterson will face Republican Erik Aadland for U.S. representative in the 7th Congressional District.
For governor, Republican Greg Lopez is challenging incumbent Jared Polis, Democrat.
The position of secretary of state has incumbent Democrat Jena Griswold facing Pam Anderson.
Running for state treasurer, Lang Sias, Republican, faces incumbent Dave Young.
Republican John Keller is challenging incumbent Democrat Phil Weiser for attorney general.
State Board of Education member-at-large pits Kathy Plomer, Democrat, against Republican Dan Maloit.
Democrat Jeff Ravage will run against Mark Baisley, Republican, for the District 4 state Senate position.
Running for state representative in District 13 are Democrat Julie McCluskie opposing Republican David Buckley.
For state representative in District 60, Democrat Kathryn Green faces Republican Stephanie Luck.
The Chaffee County Clerk’s Office will send ballots to voters on Oct. 17 and are expected to hit mailboxes by the end of the first week, Mitchell said. Ballots will be sent to the military and those overseas at the beginning of September, 45 days ahead of the election.
In the primary the number of Democratic ballots cast totaled 2,665, and Republican ballots cast totaled 3,451.
Sixty-one percent of unaffiliated voters cast a Republican ballot, and 39 percent voted the Democratic ballot.
There were no competitive races on the Democratic ballot in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.