November is proving to be the most case-heavy month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Chaffee County.
During the first two weeks of November Chaffee County Public Health reported 256 cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County as of 4 p.m. Monday.
With two more weeks left in the month, that number surpasses October’s high of 220 cases, and unless something changes, November looks to be the worst month for cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
So far this month Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has had seven hospitalized cases of the virus.
Passing the 2,000 mark Tuesday, by 4 p.m. Monday, the total case count in Chaffee County stood at 2,113.
Of those, 206 cases are listed as breakthrough cases and 12 as reinfections.
The other 1,895 cases have been among those who have not been vaccinated.
About 20 percent of all cases have been among those age 18 and younger.
In the last month the 18 and younger demographic accounts for almost 31 percent of cases.
Until the Food and Drug Administration recently authorized it, those 11 and younger could not receive the vaccine.
On Friday and Monday Chaffee County Public Health hosted its first vaccination clinics for those ages 5-11, who are eligible for the vaccine for the first time.
The Friday clinic at Longfellow Elementary School in Salida vaccinated 190 children and 124 adults.
The clinic set for Monday in Buena Vista had 93 children scheduled.
Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said, “Getting kids vaccinated certainly adds another layer of protection.”
For those who missed the opportunity to get the vaccine for themselves or a child at either clinic, the county’s vaccine bus will be traveling around the county toward the end of this week.
“We are also looking at adding internal clinic slots. In addition, there are other providers throughout the county. A family can make an appointment with its primary care provider,” Carlstrom said.
Colorado as a whole is experiencing an uptick in cases.
The seven-day moving average number of cases was 2,737 as of Monday with a positivity rate of 9.85.
The total number of cases statewide was 789,430.
