secretary of state office

The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice via press release of proposed rulemaking to consider preliminary draft rules to implement House Bill 21-1071 (Ranked Choice Voting In Nonpartisan Elections).

The preliminary draft rules regarding elections are intended to ensure uniform and proper administration, implementation and enforcement of federal and Colorado election laws; improve elections administration in Colorado; increase the transparency and security of the election process; and implement amendments required by House Bill 21-1071 concerning the tabulation, reporting and canvassing of results for a coordinated election using instant runoff voting conducted by a single county.

