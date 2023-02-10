The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice via press release of proposed rulemaking to consider preliminary draft rules to implement House Bill 21-1071 (Ranked Choice Voting In Nonpartisan Elections).
The preliminary draft rules regarding elections are intended to ensure uniform and proper administration, implementation and enforcement of federal and Colorado election laws; improve elections administration in Colorado; increase the transparency and security of the election process; and implement amendments required by House Bill 21-1071 concerning the tabulation, reporting and canvassing of results for a coordinated election using instant runoff voting conducted by a single county.
A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m., March 7, to receive testimony concerning the preliminary draft of permanent rules.
This hearing will be conducted in-person and via webinar. The in-person hearing will take place at the Secretary of State’s Office in the Red Rocks Conference Room. Online registration for the hearing can be found attinyurl.com/35tr5n3y.
Public comment opportunities will be provided to all participants, whether in person or online.
The public is also invited to send feedback to the Secretary of State’s Office regarding the rulemaking process. Those interested in participating can review the preliminary draft rules and submit written comments about the proposed permanent rules to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing.
All written comments will be added to the official rulemaking record.
