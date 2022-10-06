The U.S. Forest Service held a public meeting in Buena Vista Monday to talk about resuming the prescribed burn near Trout Creek in Fourmile.
“It’s a fire adapted ecosystem that has been subjected to prolonged fire control, so there is a lot of fuel on the forest floor ready to burn,” Forest Service Salida District ranger J. Perry Edwards said. “We need to be doing more of this, not less. Otherwise conditions will become dangerous, promoting large scale wildfire conditions or an unhealthy forest ecosystem.”
The meeting began with Edwards giving an overall summery of the project followed by mountain zone fuel specialist Andy White, who gave finer details on how the burn would proceed and was ended by fire management officer Chris Naccarato, who answered questions posed by the crowd.
The prescribed burn is scheduled for Oct. 10. Approximately 917 acres will take around 3 days for the fire to burnout.
Chaffee County roads 305, 315, 376 and 376-A will be closed down for the burn as will forest roads. These roads will remain closed depending on the fire’s activity but alternate routes will remain open allowing vehicles access to the Fourmile area.
“Even if we have a planned burn on that day, if weather or conditions are not favorable we will pull the plug and schedule for a better time,” Edwards said.
Smoke and flames may be visible for several weeks after the burning operations are completed. Fire crews will monitor the situation until the blaze is fully extinguished.
Edwards said that now was the best time to burn since the valley is not in an area of drought and the fall weather provided the best results for a controlled burn.
“The forest service has a non-standard smoke permit which will cover this type of burn and allow us a few options to begin ignition,” White said.
“We’re looking to keep the fire as a low intensity forest fire that will burn the forest floor and 3 feet up most tall trees but will not reach the canopy resulting in a high intensity fire,” Naccarato said. “The native Americans used to do these kind of burnings and even now we see the sections of forest they burned are healthier than the areas not burned.”
Naccarato said prescribed burnings were also cheaper to perform and more effective than mechanical clearing that leaves more fuel for wildfires and can provide conditions perfect for another beetle kill epidemic.
Prescribed fires help promote healthy growth of new flora on the forest floor as well as enhance habitable conditions for all wildlife.
For more information visit the facebook page at www.facebook.com/PSICCNF/ call the Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591 or follow them on twitter @PSICC_NF
