The U.S. Forest Service held a public meeting in Buena Vista Monday to talk about resuming the prescribed burn near Trout Creek in Fourmile.

“It’s a fire adapted ecosystem that has been subjected to prolonged fire control, so there is a lot of fuel on the forest floor ready to burn,” Forest Service Salida District ranger J. Perry Edwards said. “We need to be doing more of this, not less. Otherwise conditions will become dangerous, promoting large scale wildfire conditions or an unhealthy forest ecosystem.”

