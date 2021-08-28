The Tabor Opera House received national attention in an Aug. 6 New York Times article for its historic stage scenery, which dates from 1879 to 1902. “A Hidden Trove Gives a Glimpse of Opera in the Wild West” tells the tale of what is believed to be the finest collection of historic scenery in North America.
The article tells the story of the era scenery’s surprise discovery by Wendy Waszut-Barrett, Ph.D., of Historic Stage Services. It also presents the Tabor’s colorful performance history.
Writer Elisabeth Vincentelli spent two days in Leadville thoroughly researching the piece and exploring the dark reaches of the Tabor’s attic, where the scenery was hidden for well over a century.
“The past year has been an exciting journey, as we have discovered this invaluable link to the past,” said Jenny Buddenborg, president of the Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation. “Now, thanks to Ms. Vincentelli’s dedication and storytelling skills, arts enthusiasts nationwide are learning of this important and fascinating discovery. The Foundation is exploring the best way to preserve these priceless artifacts and share them with the public, just as we are preserving the history of the Tabor itself through a careful rehabilitation that celebrates the historic integrity of the 142-year-old building.”
Several pieces from the collection are on display at the Tabor, and visitors can see them by taking a tour. This summer, Spanish-language tours are available for the first time.
Tour times are as follows:
— Spanish-language tours: Saturday twice a day (11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.) through Sept. 5.
— English-language tours: Friday-Sunday four times a day (11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.) through Sept. 5.
Visitors are advised to bring a jacket. Tour tickets are available at TaborOperaHouse.net/tours.
