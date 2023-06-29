An incomplete list of the most interesting things I’ve picked up on and around the Buena Vista trail system this year: A propane tank, two old abandoned campsites complete with sun-faded tarps, bags, one dress shoe, a foldable dog bowl, a yellow Matchbox toy replica of a mid-1970s Ford Camper Special and topping the list a Roots backpack, out of which spilled a fitted sheet and a fluffy, mint green bathrobe.
Most of the time, my finds are not so exciting. Usually it’s cans, plastic water bottles, plastic bags, spent 12-gauge shells and what I’d like to nominate, like our State Bird, as our State Trail Trash – the green bag of dog poop.
Since I started keeping notes on my calendar of the things I pick up when I’m using our trails, it’s become a weird and rewarding hobby.
It feels great to return to my truck with an armload of other people’s stuff, knowing that while I was out thoroughly enjoying myself in the great big outdoors where we’re so lucky to live, I’d also taken the time to check in, and to tidy it up.
It sounds silly, but I imagine that the land feels better, too, once I’ve cleaned it up a little; kind of like the feeling I got when I was sick as a kid, and my mom put fresh clean sheets on my bed.
I’d like to invite you to join me in this practice and adopt a trail of your own through the Buena Vista Recreation’s Trail Adopter project.
Focusing on in-town trails like Rodeo Road Bike Lane, Airport Trail, Peaks View Trail, Cottonwood Creek Trail, Arkansas River Trail, Zebulon Pike Trail, as well as the Whipple Trail System across the river, this project encourages recreation with a purpose. Not only do you get to steward a trail, you also get the added reward that comes with taking care of a place that gives so much to all of us.
As a trail adopter, you’ll commit to walking, running or biking your chosen trail a few times a month, taking note of any work that needs done, such as erosion, downed trees and weeds. There is also the optional, but oh-so-satisfying task of picking up trash. Once a month you will be asked to report back to the Recreation Department through a simple and short Google form.
You can adopt a trail on your own, with your family or with a group of friends or co-workers. There is no requirement as to how much time you spend on your trail, but at least a couple times a month would be great. Trails may be adopted by more than one entity. In other words, chances are there will be others loving and caring for the same trail you are.
Interested but unsure about committing to adoption? How about fostering a trail for a week? The next time you’re out there, go with a sense of husbandry. Go out with a sense of purpose and care. Pick up a piece of trash and then take a look back at how that simple act of bending down and picking up something made the land seem a little happier.
This practice is all the better if you keep an informal diary of what you find. My best day this year was May 21, just off the Django trail. I saw a black trash bag in the middle distance. I laid down my bike and walked over. Under that bag, to my great delight, was a mule deer shed antler. You just never know what you’re going to find when you get to the serious business of looking around and taking care.
For more information, go to the Buena Vista Recreation website Buenavistarec.com and use the drop down menu to find the adopt-a-trail program, where you will find an application and a complete list of trails available.
