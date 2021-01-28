Even during a pandemic, new dining opportunities have developed in Buena Vista, with more coming in 2021.
When he spoke to The Times about his forthcoming pizzeria Crave in 2019, Simple Eatery owner Ryan McFadden predicted that Railroad Street would be the next nexus of business growth in Buena Vista.
As 2021 begins, Crave is slated for a summer opening in the Marks Block building on the corner of East Main and Railroad streets, formerly the home of businesses like Gone to the Dogs and the Green Parrot.
“We are on progress for a May or June opening. We will begin hiring very soon, and are looking for all positions, including managers,” McFadden said.
Earlier this month, McFadden launched Crave’s “pop up” pizzeria, slinging pies out of the Simple Eatery kitchen a block down Main Street.
“Basically, the Crave menu pops up everyday at 3 p.m., and customers can order online, in line or over the phone. It’s primarily for take out and delivery, but we serve some for dine in if its not too busy,” McFadden said. “Our goal is to work out the kinks, perfect the pizzas; to build a customer base and to find a way to stay busier while restricted to 25% capacity, so we can avoid laying off anyone. Thus far we haven’t laid off any employees!”
Just like Simple Eatery, which shares the former Colorado State Highway Department building with outdoor retailer the Trailhead, Crave’s concept is to share its space with other businesses.
Another new business that opened on Railroad Street in the final days of 2020 was initially looking at sharing that space.
The Cellar on Railroad had considered opening as a wine bar in the Crave Space, but ultimately set its sights on a full restaurant concept down the street.
“Our concept is small plates and really awesome wine,” said Candace Bryans, who co-owns The Cellar with Charlie Chupp.
The restaurant isn’t subterranean as the name implies, but its walls are racked with bottles of wine and whiskey, so it nails all the important parts of being a cellar nonetheless.
Its modern aesthetics and heated patio keep the place cozy, and its liquor permit extends throughout the courtyard of BV Square, allowing space to spread out.
The Cellar boasts a list of around 30 wines, Bryans said, including reds, whites, prosecco, port, as well as whiskey, scotch and bourbon. “And we’ll be changing it up all the time.”
Think of the Cellar as complementary to the Jailhouse on East Main, with a focus on grapes instead of grain.
Bryans’ history with wine began when she worked part-time at a wine bar in Little Rock, Ark., while teaching biology at Little Rock Catholic High School. There she began taking classes with the Court of Master Sommeliers.
“I think I just like to learn. I like wine so I started studying without any huge plan to do anything,” Bryans said. “I had a really clear idea of what I wanted the space to be. Because I always thought, if I ever had a little shop and did this, if I had a small-plates-and-wine place, this is what I would do.”
In addition to Bryans’s expertise with wine, her husband Grant, who has worked in area kitchens like the Asian Palate, House Rock and Mount Princeton Hot Springs, helped craft the menu.
Call them tapas, small plates, “heavy snacks for dinner,” Bryans said. “What we hope is that people sit down, get cozy, settle in and hang out for a while with us.”
On U.S. Highway 24 at Brookdale Ave., Frisco breakfast eatery Bread + Salt celebrated an opening day for it’s Buena Vista location in the yellow cafe previously occupied by the Evergreen Cafe last Friday.
“It’s a breakfast and lunch restaurant, but a bit more modern style, a different approach to breakfast, fresh ingredients, as much as possible local from Colorado,” owner Michal Ulehla said last year. “Everything is made in-house, including bread.”
The name for the restaurant comes from Ulehla’s home in the Czech Republic. In rural villages like the one he comes from, it was custom to greet kings passing through with a simple gift – “Greet them with good bread and salt. Just plain salt on a plate.
“Bread means prosperity and the salt means spiciness, something exciting in your life, something exciting in the food,” Ulehla said.
Back on Main Street, Spark Provisions has been open since November, offering take-home options from an ever-rotating menu that gives chef Seth Witherspoon the opportunity to experiment.
A classically-trained chef, Witherspoon moved to Buena Vista with his wife Justine to open the Wesley & Rose restaurant in the Surf Hotel after selling their Longmont restaurant Sugarbeet.
“He likes, let’s say, a varied and broad menu, so he’s not pigeonholed into one type of cuisine,” Justine Witherspoon said. “Our menu has things that are Italian on it, there’s Indian food on it, it has Thai food, it has anything from pork schnitzel to Carolina barbecue pork, Tikka Masala ... You’ll never see the same thing on it twice in a month.”
