Watershed Inc. has begun rehabilitation of the old McGinnis gym and school administration building.
Watershed acquired both properties from the Buena Vista School Board Sept. 1, with plans to renovate and update the existing structures for use in the community.
The company will then resell the properties back to the school district after the buildings have been reconstructed, which will allow Watershed the ability to manage and access financial incentives to reduce the cost of the renovation.
“Everything has really come together for this project,” Watershed co-founder Katy Welter said in a press release. “We’ve got a dream team of preservation architects, engineers, historians and local contractors.”
Before the project was taken by Watershed, Inc. the gym was originally scheduled for demolition for many years.
The project is estimated by Watershed to cost close to $2 million in order to complete restoration of the 5,451 square foot gym.
Watershed is not asking for donations from the public at this time as the project will be funded by a $1 million commitment from the BV school district, federal grants and tax credits.
Both the gym and the administration building are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which will qualify them for opportunities to substantially reduce restoration costs.
Watershed is asking the public for stories, memorabilia and photos from the gyms earlier days which will be displayed in a permanent exhibit featured in the revamped gym alongside a timeline illustrating the town’s growth.
Work on the School Administration Building will not begin until the gym is finished during the wait the BV school district will continue to operate out of it.
Both the buildings have very storied histories and have seen multiple uses over the years.
The gym which was built in 1936 remained operational until 1964 where it was then used for storage by the BV school district.
The administration building however is much older and was built in 1882 as the county jail. Over the years the use of the building has changed purposes until its recent use by the BV school district.
“This building was thought by many to be a lost cause. It’s incredibly gratifying to see a path forward for its revitalization,” Bieterman said in a press release.
