New business licenses have returned to more normal levels in Buena Vista, though 2022 saw a slight drop from the previous year.
The town issued 138 new business licenses in 2022, a 22% decrease from 2021. However, renewed licenses have remained fairly stable, with 548 in 2022 compared to 544 in 2021.
Town deputy clerk Lillian Simpson said that the fairly even numbers between renewed licenses year-to-year means that nearly as many businesses chose not to renew as there were new businesses licensed.
Simpson started as deputy clerk at the end of 2020 and attributes the big jump in 2021 to the pandemic lull of the previous year when people delayed starting new businesses.
The addition of new and changing rules around short-term rentals also impacted license numbers, she said.
“There weren’t many new ones in 2020,” she said. “For the 2021 renewal, we included short-term rental licensees having a requirement to have a business license, and then we took that away for 2022, which took away roughly 100 business licenses. That started in 2018 when they had to license short-term rentals, and then I took that away.”
Going hand-in-hand with the town’s growth and expected developments, contractors and developers are making up a majority of the new licenses Simpson is seeing, she says.
At-home businesses have also increased since 2021.
“There have been quite a few at-home vendor businesses, where they do a lot of crafting at home to be able to do vendor booths or to sell online,” Simpson said. “In addition to the construction companies, there’s been a lot of plumbers, electricians, heating installers and that sort of thing. That’s probably by far the biggest one, new companies coming into our area to do projects, whether that’s permanently or one or two times overall. But that’s based on kind of what’s been happening in the community.”
Town sales tax revenues have also steadily increased over the past 5 years.
In July 2018, the town saw $345,640 in sales tax. July 2022 brought in $596,511.
2022’s general fund sales tax revenue came in 6.33% over budget and 10.11% higher than 2021.
Remote sales tax revenues for 2022 also came in 8% higher than in 2021.
Though folks have begun new business ventures in the years after the peak of the pandemic, Simpson said numbers will likely stay fairly even going forward as new state regulations impact the number of new licenses issued.
“A lot of people refrained from actually starting businesses over 2020, and it went up in 2021, but then saw a drop between 2021 and 2022,” Simpson said. “We’ve got some new regulations that the state imposed that we have to follow, and we’ll start to see that number actually go down pretty significantly because they no longer be required to be issued a business license by the town if they already have the state sales tax license.”
“We’ll actually see it coming down pretty significantly for remote businesses because they won’t have that requirement anymore,” Simpson said. “But for local businesses, I think it will be the same, maybe go up a little bit. There’s only so much that can be added.”
2021 saw sharp spike following COVID shutdowns
