New business licenses have returned to more normal levels in Buena Vista, though 2022 saw a slight drop from the previous year.

The town issued 138 new business licenses in 2022, a 22% decrease from 2021. However, renewed licenses have remained fairly stable, with 548 in 2022 compared to 544 in 2021.

2021 saw sharp spike following COVID shutdowns

