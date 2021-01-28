New construction in Chaffee County dropped slightly, roughly 20 percent during COVID-stricken 2020, with total building permits filed with the county building department last year numbering less than in 2019, 2018 and 2016.
In 2020, 236 building permits for single-family residences were filed countywide, according to Chaffee County Building Department records.
That was down nearly five dozen from 2019’s total of 295, 283 in 2018 and 261 in 2016.
It was higher than 2017’s total of 227 and nearly 230% higher than the total SFD permits filed a decade ago, when 91 single family dwelling permits were applied for in 2010.
In building permit parlance, a single-family dwelling refers to a detached home and does not count accessory dwelling units, duplexes, townhouses or apartment units.
In total, 3,282 building permits for all types of construction were issued countywide. In 2019, 3,756 permits were issued.
The total revenue collected by the county from building permits in 2020 was $1,330,430.15, down from 2019’s total of $1,560,382.65
As in the year prior, building in Buena Vista accounted for more single-family dwelling permits than either Salida or Poncha Springs.
According to town planner Mark Doering, 51 SFD permits were filed with the town of Buena Vista in 2020, down from 79 in 2019.
Salida saw 35 SFD permits filed, Poncha Springs 38. Across the expansive unincorporated parts of the county, 102 SFD permits were filed.
In 2019, Salida had 37 SFD permits filed, Poncha Springs 51 and the unincorporated county 128.
In 2018, Buena Vista had 57 single-family dwelling permits filed, which was at that time over twice the previous record number of homes set in 2016.
In addition to the 51 Single Family Homes, Buena Vista saw permits filed for 1 triplex, 1 five-plex townhome, 7 accessory dwelling units and 4 apartment units.
One decade ago, 12 single-family dwelling permits were filed in Buena Vista.
