Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort announced the expansion of its Creekside units in a press release earlier this month.
Keeping with the townsite feel of the resort property, the 10 units are situated east of the Main Lodge. These new guest rooms will feature modern finishes, wifi and private balconies.
The Creekside units offer guests a choice of either a king bed or two queen beds. This gave the hotel an opportunity to respond to guest needs and create a two-queen ADA suite. Rooms will be approximately 400 square feet.
New units are centered around a glass-front fireplace and include ample relaxation space and kitchenettes.
Rooms will accommodate up to four adults and include hot springs passes. All units will be non-smoking and will not offer pet rooms. Two more buildings will open this summer with an additional 20 rooms.
Today, the 158-year-old resort continues to honor its heritage of rest and relaxation in a uniquely beautiful setting. Nestled at the base of the Chalk Cliffs, the Creekside expansion brings Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort’s “new definition of rustic to a higher elevation.”
