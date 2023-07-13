A total of 128 vehicles lined East Main Street on July 8 for the Buena Vista Optimist Club’s Mountain Mania Car Show. All proceeds from the car show will be used to benefit youth in the Buena Vista community through youth programs and scholarships.
This year’s show stands as the largest on record, with the previous highest vehicle count at 117 according to a long-time member of the Arkansas Valley Car Club.
“I go to car shows all over Colorado, and this is one of my favorites,” said Chris King of Montezuma.
For about 6 years, King has participated in the Mountain Mania Car Show with a few different cars. This year was the first for him to bring his 1976 Lincoln Mercury Capri II. King had bought the car brand new off the show room floor in 1975 while looking for a new car to buy. When he saw this one, he had to have it.
“I bought it when I was 22,” he said. “I quit driving it in ’92. Then about 5 years ago, I started restoring it. I upgraded the engine and transmission and everything in it, but I put the body and everything back to the original. I wanted original colors and everything on it.”
His Capri II has won a couple of trophies, one of which came from the International Mercury Car Club.
Farther along the street, a 1941 Chevrolet-turned-police car drew plenty of attention with its flashing lights and winged pig hood ornament that squeals and spits water – a highlight for passing children. The owner, Mike Bowers, is a retired police officer from Salida who has brought this car to this show for the last 10 years.
“I went to work for Salida in 1979, and I worked there until 2007,” Bowers said. “I walked the beat downtown and got to know all the kids and businesses owners. When I went to retire, they rolled down to Campo, Colorado and found this old car sitting underneath a tree. They brought it back in the middle of the night … and stripped it down, and they made a rat rod police car out of it. They presented it to me upon my retirement. I’ve since put the bells and whistles on it as a working project for me.”
After retiring from the Salida Police Department, he went to work for the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office until 2019. His restored Chevy has been to other car shows around the state and won some trophies.
“It’s a real crowd pleaser,” he said. “The kids love it because they relate to it.”
As spectators admired the cars, they listened to the Maynard Mills Blues Band perform on a stage between the Buena Vista Roastery and Mount Antero Treasures. It’s a “marvelous car show” for them to perform at, Maynard Mills said, and they have a great time getting to see the cars in the sunny weather while they do.
“It’s an absolute privilege,” he added. “Fine people, fine town of Buena Vista. We just enjoy doing this. When they called us up for the third time, we thought, ‘Okay.’ It’s great.”
Around 2:25 p.m., awards were distributed for 10 different categories. Earl Richmond of Buena Vista won the Mayor’s Choice award for his 2023 Chevy Bolt, Louis Fesmire of Guffey won Police Chief’s Choice for his 1955 Chevy Bel Air and Steve Woods of Colorado Springs won Fire Chief’s Choice for his 1965 Chevrolet Corvair CORSA.
Fesmire’s Bel Air also won the award for Best Interior.
Best Truck went to a 1959 Ford Pickup owned by John and Sherri Shenk of Divide, and a 1941 Willys Coupe owned by Pueblo resident Wayne Longrear won Best Paint.
Best Engine and Most Unique awards both went to Alamosa resident Darrell Yohn for his 1968 Chevrolet El Camino.
This is Yohn’s second year at this car show. He said it’s a good show with a lot of nice people.
Previously, Yohn had a yellow car of the same make and model that he spent 5 years working on before it later got totaled.
“It took me about 2 years before I wanted to do something again,” he said. “When I decided to do it again, I just changed some stuff on it. That’s why I put the skull on the side because it came back from the dead. Totaled out and redone all again.”
Cañon City resident Bill Masse won the Runner Up award for his 1931 Ford Model A B82.
The Grand Champion award went to Buena Vista resident Mike Simpson for his 1931 Chrysler Imperial Limo.
