The Mountain West UAS group will hold its annual Fall Roundup on Sunday and Monday, Sept. 17 and 18, in Buena Vista, Colorado. This group is one of the oldest original drone groups in the nation, founded in 2017.
The organization has members from several states and began in Buena Vista, according to President Taylor Albrecht.
Mountain West UAS has some regular drone enthusiasts but also has many involved in regional Search and Rescue teams, professional photographers, law enforcement and people whose positions regularly include using drones. During the past decade, drones have become a multi-billion-dollar international industry used for countless purposes in business, industry, government and the military.
This year's conference theme is “Unpacking the Challenges facing Uncrewed Aviation” and will feature two keynote speakers, Vic Moss of the Drone Service Providers Alliance and Greg Reverdiau of the Pilot Institute. Panels will delve into the specific challenges of Public Acceptance, Drone Security and Foreign Manufacturers, and Remote ID. Bill Sample of Chaffee County Search and Rescue South and Jeff Singer of the Colorado Center of Excellence for Advance Technical Aerial Firefighting will be among the panelists during Monday’s conference at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort in Nathrop.
Mountain West operates the nation's first designated Drone Training Park, in Buena Vista. The first day of the conference, Sunday, Sept. 17, is a demonstration day at the Drone Training Park and will feature Chaffee County Search and Rescue North as well as several companies providing demonstrations of newer products and services.
Reservations are required for the day-long conference at Mt. Princeton. Albrecht said the Roundup is a “must” for men and women involved in Search & Rescue, law enforcement, professional drone services and those new to drones.
Mountain West UAS also provides annual drone education programs to students in Chaffee County area schools.
For information or to register for the event, visit: uasroundup.com. The regular website for Mountain West UAS is mountainwestuas.org.
