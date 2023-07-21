Mountain West UAS is proud to announce the addition of a Gold level corporate sponsor. Multicopter Warehouse, located in Denver, became the latest industry corporation to recognize the great work being accomplished and participate through sponsorship.
Multicopter Warehouse was founded in 2014 and is a Tier 1 Authorized Dealer and Distributor for major UAS manufacturers of multicopters, parts, and accessories.
“Multicopter Warehouse has participated in the UAS Roundup for many years and are impressed with the accomplishments by Mountain West UAS in their promotion of drone technology in the community,” said Scott Beatheard, CEO. “It was natural for Multicopter Warehouse to support the organization in an expanded way through corporate sponsorship.”
The Mountain West UAS promotes drone safety through education and a positive atmosphere for pilots of all ages to exchange information and ideas thus improving UAS proficiency.
“It is wonderful to have a local retailer sponsor MWUAS,” said Taylor Albrecht, the organization’s President. “Their expertise in the enterprise and public safety space is a great resource for our growing membership.”
Multicopter Warehouse joins a growing number of major corporate sponsors of MWUAS, including Pilot Institute, Unmanned Safety Institute, Black Swift Technologies, Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Our Town Medical, the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and TNL Aviation.
For more information, please contact MWUAS at info@mountainwestuas.org or visit its website at www.mountainwestuas.org
