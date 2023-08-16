Gunnison County — The Colorado Department of Transportation will pave a short segment of US Highway 50 between Sargents and Monarch Pass (Mile Points 196 - 197). Next Monday through Wednesday, motorists will experience full stops and delays from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CDOT crews will work as swiftly as possible to complete the surface treatment. However, resurfacing operations are weather dependent.
Traffic Impacts
Operations will take place August 21-23. Daytime work hours will range from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Motorists should plan for up to 20-minute delays and allow for extra travel time.
- Vehicles will be guided by cones, signs and flagging personnel.
- Access in and out of intersections may be restricted at times.
- A speed reduction of 40 mph will be enforced through the work zones.
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
- Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org
- Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!
