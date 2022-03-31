Colorado-based Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bancorp, is pleased to welcome Mark Moore to its Buena Vista branch as Senior Vice President.
Moore had been working at the bank’s Salida office, and will continue to serve those customers during his transition to the Buena Vista office.
Moore has more than 35 years of banking experience and focuses primarily on commercial loans and takes great pride in helping his clients achieve their goals.
He is a Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and also volunteers with the food pantry at his local community center.
In recent months, Collegiate Peaks Bank’s parent company, Glacier Bank, was ranked third on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Banks for 2021.
Forbes’ 12th annual look at America’s Best Banks ranks the 100 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts based on their growth, credit quality and profitability (information regarding the rankings and methodology is available at www.forbes.com).
Collegiate Peaks Bank has branch locations in Denver, RiNo (River North), the Denver Tech Center, Salida and Buena Vista.
More information regarding Collegiate Peaks Bank is available at www.collegiatepeaksbank.com.
Collegiate Peaks Bank was founded in the mid 1980’s by a group of local Community Members in Buena Vista, Colorado. The Bank was acquired by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. on Feb. 1, 2018.
The bank is now a division of Glacier Bank, a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services in 114 communities through 181 banking offices.
Collegiate Peaks Bank continues to cultivate strong relationships within the communities we live and work by emphasizing personalized service combined with the full resources of a larger banking organization.
