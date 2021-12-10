Beginning Monday, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, in partnership with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Chaffee County Public Health, will offer free administration of the monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb) on the hospital campus from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, until further notice.
The mAb treatments offered, pending availability, are bamlanivimab/etesevimab, REGEN-COV (casirivimab/imdevimab) and sotrovimab. All three COVID-19 mAb treatments are currently under emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and have been shown to significantly reduce risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-positive individuals, a press release stated.
The release noted that mAb treatment is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19.
Administration of the mAb treatment will take place in the blue tent outside the hospital’s Emergency Department. Individuals will not enter the hospital or Emergency Department at any time for outpatient mAb treatment.
Patients interested in the treatments should enter HRRMC through the main entrance on Colo. 291 and immediately turn right, parking in designated parking spaces near the blue tent before the ambulance bay. Once parked, call 719-207-5734 for further instructions.
No physician’s order or appointment is required to receive treatment and there is no fee. Patients must self-screen for eligibility, based on risks of progression to severe COVID-19 due to factors such as age and other medical conditions. Additionally, all patients will be assessed prior to receiving any treatment.
Monoclonal antibody treatment is also available by appointment at HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center (719-395-9048) and HRRMC Custer County Health Center (719-783-2380). Contact the clinics for more information.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, more changes may occur. Check HRRMC.com for the latest updates or call 719-530-2217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.