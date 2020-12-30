The Colorado Arts Relief Fund is providing $7.5 million to support arts, cultural and entertainment artists, crew members and also organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding through the bill will be distributed through two separate applications – one for individuals and one for businesses and organizations.
The funding can be used to cover any personal or business expense. For individuals, grant awards are one-time flat amounts up to $2,500. For organizations, the funding amount will be based on the size of the organization’s cash operating revenue loss from 2019 to 2020.
Eligible organizations and businesses include, but are not limited to, independent music venues, community theaters, galleries, art museums, performing arts venues and production companies.
They must also program live music, comedy, dance, theater, motion picture, visual arts or film and television as a primary driver of their business and have 50 percent of the organization’s revenue generated from those in-person activities.
Eligible individuals need to be an arts, cultural and entertainment artist or crew member, defined as individuals who work full-time or part-time in the music, dance, visual arts, theater, motion picture or television industry, and earn a significant portion of personal annual income (33 percent or more) through arts and culture activities.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Jan. 8. More information on the program, who qualifies and how to apply at https://oedit.colorado.gov/colorado-arts-relief-grant
