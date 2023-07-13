The American Legion Post 55 in Buena Vista would like to award four veterans in Chaffee County some monetary help to assist with a project that you may have either going on or plan for the near future – maybe plans to work on you home, car or business to better your life.
High Country Bank donated money for us to help veterans in Chaffee County, and the Legion has matched their donation.
We would like for each veteran interested to send a letter to the Legion with your project and state the reason why you nee this project done.
Please give us as much information as you can about what needs to be done, why and the reason you may need financial help with it.
The Legion board will read all the letters we get and pick four veterans to get the financial assistance.
Please give us your name, address, phone number and email address if you have one. We may want to contact you with questions.
You do not have to be a member of the Legion; just a veteran with a discharge other than dishonorable, but you may tell us about your military background if you want.
Again, the more information we get, the better.
Mail your letter to American Legion Post 55, POB 848, Buena Vista, CO 81211 before deadline of July 31, 2023.
Thank you for your service to our country.
Darryl Atherton
Commander, Post 55
