With 17 inches of new snow in the last week, skiers and riders got some of their first powder days at Monarch this season while the mountain also opened more trails and more lifts.
“It was much needed,” said marketing manager Allie Stevens. “We were stoked to get some more snow.”
The mountain also surpassed its forecast of 0-1 inches Monday night, delivering four inches of snow to the mountain by Tuesday morning; the snow was still falling in the afternoon.
The Garfield lift began spinning during the weekend, meaning all of the lifts besides Kaleidoscope at the tubing park are open as of Thursday. Monarch announced Thursday that the tubing park will open today.
“It accesses some of the same terrain as Pioneer, but it also helps spread people out,” Stevens said about Garfield.
Most recently trails like Ajax, Cleanzer, Lobo, Upper No Name and Kanonen opened up.
Even before the new snow fell, Monarch was able to open the Breezeway lift on Dec. 4 with Geno’s Meadow and other trails for people to ride.
The mountain has also started working on its tubing hill and terrain parks, but hasn’t set a date when they’ll be able to open them.
“We’re getting the lanes going now (in the tubing park),” Stevens said. “It requires a significant amount of snow.”
The new snow also lured more people to the mountain.
“Business is good; now that there’s snow, people are coming up,” Stevens said. “We’re really just trying to get the word out to follow the COVID expectations.”
People have been following the new requirements too.
“Overwhelmingly I’ve been impressed with people’s response to our efforts we’ve been making,” Stevens said.
Most recently, Monarch added a second food truck to its offerings Saturday: Shredder’s Grill. It serves hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza and more.
With a 30-minute time limit currently in place at tables indoors, Monarch surrounded the new food truck with tables and chairs.
“We added more outdoor seating so you can get your food and enjoy it right outside the lodge,” Stevens said.
If people want to get a day ticket to visit Monarch during the holidays, however, they should do so soon because certain days, like Dec. 28-30, have already sold out.
“If you’re looking for tickets for the Christmas holiday, you should be buying sooner rather than later,” Stevens said.
And for uphill skiers, Stevens wanted to remind them that if they get to the mountain before Monarch’s parking crew, park near the water treatment plant by Gunbarrel.
The mountain currently has a 26 inch base with 48 of its 66 trails open.
“People need to keep doing their snow dances,” Stevens said.
