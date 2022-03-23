Monarch Mountain is extending its ski season until April 17, the ski area announced Tuesday, citing in excess of 2 feet of snow falling during the most recent storm cycle.
“It’s important to us that we give our guests as much time as we possibly can on the hill. It’s clear that winter is not done with us yet, so we’re going to keep skiing and riding,” said marking manager, Allie Stevens.
Monarch intends to host its traditional closing weekend events.
Kayaks on Snow will be at 11 a.m. April 16, and The Gunbarrel Challenge will be at 1 p.m. April 17.
More details for both events can be found at www.skimonarch.com
For more information on Monarch Mountain visit www.skimonarch.com or call at 719-530-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.