The world premiere of Brad Fritsch’s “The Mistakes of a Night” took place at Buena Vista High School through the Trident Theatre Company Nov. 11-13.
Actors and audiences came together to support and enjoy Fritsch’s comedy of relationships, lies and misunderstandings through two separate casts and five shows.
“The shows over the weekend were emotional and thrilling, and I’m just so very proud of the students and how they brought this show to life,” said Fritsch, who also directed the varsity cast. “Running two casts was an experience. I loved seeing the differing interpretations of scenes and how the actors brought their own personalities into their characters. Even though they were different, they both worked very well and got the audience laughing.”
Two casts also meant doubled work loads during tech week, Fritsch said, but this allowed many more students the chance to experience the show and participate in its production.
Dialogue, acting and moments of action kept audiences entertained through each show.
Cindy Puckett particularly enjoyed watching the various actor interactions play out on the stage.
“It was a lot of fun,” said local Cindy Puckett, “a lot of action. The kids seemed to have a lot of fun. The audience enjoyed it.”
Offstage, varsity cast member Jackson Williams, playing Richard Hardcastle, confirmed Puckett’s statement. “We all had a lot of fun with it,” he said. “I think the characters worked really well together.”
“The show was very funny,” said Brady Young. “I really enjoyed it. They should do more of these, their own shows.” Young added that he especially loved the moment when Tony and Pauline came back from the barn, and the audience could see they were more involved with romance than with searching for Kate or the missing safe.
Fritsch’s parents Jim and Kay were also present in the audience, excited to see the whole story come together and watch the actors truly become their characters.
“The performance was amazing. The kids did a phenomenal job,” Jim said. “They worked so hard at it. It was just amazing.”
Playing Victoria Marlow for the varsity cast, Lillian Neufeld really enjoyed the experience, saying she felt “super powerful” in this role.
“I feel like it went super well,” she added. “I’m really proud of our performance for the opening of the world premiere of this show. I feel like we made Mr. Fritsch proud and I’m really glad that I got to bring his script to life.”
Varsity cast member Zach Dylan, playing Charlie Marlow also felt very positively from opening night alone. “It was amazing to see it all be put together because we’ve all been working so, so hard over the past couple of months,” he said. “It’s really great to finally put on a show.”
Liz Cunningham, who played Kate Hardcastle in the junior varsity cast, said she could not have asked for a better group to work with on this production.
“Last year when I helped proofread the show, I knew we had to do it. I highly admire Mr. Fritsch as a teacher and writer and because of that I feel very honored to have been a part of the premier of his first play.”
Fritsch admits putting this show on stage was a risk for the company, but it was one that paid off.
“Usually when we select a play, we know it will work because it’s already been done and proved its worthiness,” he said. “We didn’t have that to rely on here. Leading up to opening night was a bit terrifying at times, but the students were so excited to be a part of it, and they took on the challenge with professionalism and dedication that allowed me to trust that they’d show up and be awesome.
“I put a lot of trust and faith in these kids, and they rose to the occasion, making the production a big success.”
