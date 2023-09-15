Realtors of Central Colorado and the Meth Toxins Awareness Alliance hosted a meth toxicity awareness event in Poncha Springs on Thursday, Sept. 7. Kathi McCarty, founder of MTAA, spoke about her own experience with meth contamination in her home.
After her youngest child went to college, McCarty decided to rent her home to offset medical costs. Unfortunately, her home was rented to an unvetted individual by an “irresponsible and unethical” property management company.
The tenant turned her house into a meth lab, contaminating her home while putting her neighbors and her entire community at risk. She was surprised to learn there was no homeowners insurance check and generally no government financial assistance of any kind when it comes to meth contamination.
McCarty later founded the Meth Toxins Awareness Alliance to build awareness for prevention, gather top experts and offer education and support for those affected by meth toxins, as well as provide the resources to prevent her experiences from happening to others.
Throughout her presentation, McCarty emphasized the importance of testing a home before buying, checking rental properties and familiarizing yourself with tenants’, landlords’ and homeowners rights.
“There are no socio economic, there are no big age boundaries, there are no geographical boundaries,” McCarty said. “A database I found from law enforcement said that about 2.6 million people have admitted to (meth) usage.”
Even when it’s just residue or conamination from nearby properties, McCarty said, meth toxins affect all those who encounter them. Pregnant women exposed may find their babies at risk, and infants and small children can be more affected due to their small size. Pets and plants are affected, and water systems contaminated with meth toxins can pass the contamination to soil.
It’s also not a requirement to test a home once it has been exposed, and while Colorado has one of the more robust approaches to meth contamination in the U.S., disclosure about contamination and exposure is not required when selling as long as state standards are met. In Colorado, the standard is 0.5 ug per 100 cm2 per room, 4.0 ug for attics and crawl spaces and 1.5 uh for encapsulated surfaces.
Twenty-five states have no requirements for meth contamination standards.
“Ddo your due diligence,” McCarty said. “The last thinkg you want is to put a house on the market, someone comes in and does a meth test and they learn it tests positive and is above the state standards. The certified testing company has to turn (the results) in to the state, and if it’s above 4.5 ug, it gets condemned.”
Remediation and removal are an option when a home does test positive. Surfaces can be encapsulated with products approved by the state. However, McCarty emphasized that approved remediation and a negative test do not always mean the contamination is gone.
“Knowing your state requirements for the remediation is really important,” she said. “In Colorado, … the four basic options are to scrub it, encapsulate it and seal it in, you can demo the affected surfaces … or if the level is so high they just decide to demo it right out of the gate.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment also has a database to see past contamination test results on properties.
“This information is not forward-facing yet,” McCarty said. “(The database) allows you to ask smart questions. If you see something there, it might not just be meth. It could have been some other contaminant. You guys have to disclose mold, radon, asbestos and lead. … You can call the CDPHE and ask questions, you can request documents. You cna speak knowledgeably and advocate on behalf of your client, your buyer or seller or yourself.”
Kevan Lyons, CEO of Realtors of Central Colorado, said education events like these help realtors protect themselves and their clients.
“They’re in locations where they’re either looking at a property from outside, they’re driving by, all the wya up to having a buyer they want to show the property to, or they’re listing it for the sellers,” Lyons said. “They’re in situations that we all need to be more careful of.”
Last year, RCC did informational sessions with the Alliance covering domestic abuse to learn how to spot potential issues and protect themselves.
Lyons said he was surprsied by how much he didn’t realize about the potential for meth toxicity in the home.
“I thought that meth was much more cut and dry, where you go in and you know something’s wrong so you leave,” he said. “I didn’t realize that there is just so much to it and so many opportunities for you to be caught in trouble, even just as a person using a rental property.”
McCarty was happy with the turnout for the event, which was popular with local realtors. She hopes to host another event soon in the Leadville area.
“I've reached out to every association here in Colorado, realtors associations, as part of their continuing education,” she said. “I want there to be a benefit for realtors to want to hear this, because it helps to give them CE credits. … This association is the largest geographically in the state of Colorado and it has high tourism and all sorts of stuff. So you just want to protect everybody.”
McCarty will also host two Zoom seminars on meth toxicity on Sept. 14 and Sept. 27. Visit https://methtoxinsalliance.com/classes-events/ for more information.
“Meth is a prevalent issue in most areas,” she said. “There is no immune area, is what I've learned.”
“We’re doing as many of these kinds of things as we possibly can,” Lyons said. “They’re credits for the realtors … but also include the public as much as possible when any of these topics meet their needs and their interests.”
Though McCarty’s home was later purchased and remediated to state standards, it was eventually sold without disclosure.
“That’s what really championed me,” she said. “I learned there was a lot of discrepancy in the industry, as to morals vs laws.”
For more information about McCarty and the Meth Toxins Awareness Alliance, visit www.methtoxinsalliance.com. To view the CDPHE Hazardous Materials and Waste Management Division records, visit https://cdphe.colorado.gov/hm/records-review
