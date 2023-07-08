Join us in celebrating one of Chaffee County Mentors newest matches, Joselynn Richardson (left) and Tessa Lance. After hanging out a couple of times, they made the decision to become an official match and are now 4 months into their journey. You are likely to catch Joselynn and Tessa hanging out at the river, taking Tessa’s dog for a walk or making dinner together. Oftentimes, the small things are the most important things.
To find out how to become a mentor in the life of a young person, go to https://www.chaffeecountyfyi.org or give Kenny a call at 719-530-2581.
