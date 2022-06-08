Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, Inc. announced Monday that challengers Nick Hellbusch and Sandra Attebery have been elected to 3-year terms on its board of directors.
Hellbusch will represent co-op members in Fremont County, and Attebery will represent Custer County. Both will be seated at the June 29 board meeting.
“The SDCEA board welcomes the new directors and are looking forward to working together to serve members of the cooperative,” board chair Joe Redetzke said in a press release.
“On behalf of the board, I thank everyone who cast a vote in the election. We look forward to an ongoing dialogue with members as we develop future programs and policies at the cooperative,” Redetzke said.
“The board is committed to being open and transparent with members about cooperative business and forthcoming decisions that may impact them. We want to hear member concerns and use that feedback to inform our decisions about how best to serve our membership. We thank you for your engagement in the democratic process and look forward to working together for the betterment of the cooperative.”
Hellbusch defeated incumbent Geoff Gerk to represent Fremont County, 1,194 to 469 votes. Attebery defeated incumbent Tommy Flower to represent Custer County, 1,262 to 429 votes.
“The directors and staff of SDCEA extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Geoff Gerk and Tom Flower for their dedication and years of service governing the cooperative,” Redetzke said.
Gerk has served on the board since 2017, most recently as treasurer. He attained his Director Gold educational endorsement from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, its highest level of certification.
Flower served on the board since 2019 and had earned designation from National Rural Electric Cooperative Association as a Credentialed Cooperative Director.
All 11,533 co-op members as of April 7 were eligible to vote in the election.
