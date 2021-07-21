Meadows owner Jed Selby’s application requesting a permit for up to 12 large-scale events per year has been withdrawn by his authorized representative.
The application was initially submitted last February. Large-scale events were defined as including 1,000 or more attendees.
In April, the county planning and zoning commission voted to continue discussion until July 27 based on concerns raised in comments from government agencies and local citizens.
In a memo addressed to county planner John Roorda and county deputy attorney Daniel Tom, dated July 16 and posted to the county’s public notices web page, Selby’s representative notified the staff members that the application was withdrawn and thanked them for their considerations.
