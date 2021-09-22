The time for Renewal is upon us.
Billy Strings and several very special guests will be hosting a two-evening celebration at the Meadows in Buena Vista Sept. 24–25.
Final details of the event have been released as well as COVID protocols and a suggested pack list for attendees.
Musical performances will run from 4 to 10 p.m. each day, featuring Paul Hoffman, Lindsay Lou, Fences, Tyler Grant and Strings.
Tickets are sold out but a free stream will be available at the site fans.live/pages/billy-strings-renewal-listening-party Tickets include unlimited 7-day replay.
Featured vendors for the event include BV’s The Olive Mediterranean food truck, Whitewater Wraps out of Salida, Magusto’s pizza and burger pub of Minturn, Graze and Torrey’s of Breckenridge and coming all the way from Denver, Barbosa’s Barbeque.
Here are a few key points for concert-goers:
All fans will be required to submit proof of vaccination electronically or upon arrival, or proof of a negative test within 48-72 hours of the show, 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 24.
The site opens at 10 a.m., Friday for people with camping passes only and at 1 p.m. for day pass holders. The site will be closed on Sunday at 5 p.m.
There are no RV hook ups on site.
Absolutely no fires in the campground.
You may bring food and chairs into the venue – no coolers or outside alcohol.
Full event details are available at bonfirentertainment.com/event/renewal-bv/
