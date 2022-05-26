A new outdoor stage is in the planning stages for McPhelemy Park this fall with the intent of providing a shade structure and area to host live music.
The stage is still in the planning phase and requires more funding and a contractor before it can be brought to the board of trustees for approval.
“This performance venue is going to be a focal point for community gatherings in the park,” BV Entertainment Coopertive co-founder Tom Rollings said.
“So many different groups can have access to all kinds of activities and celebrations that it warms the heart,” he said. “Such a facility brings people together and enhances community spirit.”
“An elevated performing arts stage will improve all activities that occur in this area of the park. Concerts, special events, gatherings, etc.,” recreation special projects manager Earl Richmond said.
The stage will be 27 feet long and 15 feet wide and stand off the ground about 12 inches, as shown in the current designs.
The stage will be built toward the back of the park along West Sterling Avenue near the public restrooms. This area was chosen due to the frequent use as a venue for live music in the past, Richmond said.
“This new stage at McPhelmy Park is going to be fantastic,” Bill Kelly said. “Currently bands and solo performers play on a 10-by-15 foot piece of concrete with a temporary tent and power run 100 feet to the power pole.”
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a Leave a Legacy campaign in which people can have their name or personal message carved into a brick that will be used for the boarder walkway in front of the new stage. These bricks will cost between $100 and $300 depending on the size of the brick.
“McPhelemy Park has been a landmark since 1879 when BV became a town. It has always been a meeting and celebration station,” Rollings said. “It is time to honor that tradition by creating a venue that serves this purpose. This is hallowed ground ... and I’m all in for this project.”
Construction of the stage is slated to begin in September 2022.
