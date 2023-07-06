Rick Bieterman and Katy Welter of Watershed, Inc., kicked off their restoration of the McGinnis Gym on Thursday, June 29.
Construction started on Tuesday, June 27, with the removal of the 1952 drop ceiling.
One of the main goals for the project is to remediate hazardous materials in the building to allow for safe use by children, the school district and the BV community.
“Through a process of many months, I met over 20 user groups who said absolutely they could use this space,” said Bieterman. “It’s a wonderful space, and there are tons of wonderful people in this community who don’t have space to utilize. I’ve been a teacher for 20 years and I just love seeing this space come back to life for kids.”
“We’re excited to see it come back to use,” said BV school district superintendent Lisa Yates. “It’s been almost 18 months, 2 years since the board put out an RFP to the community with several of our properties to see what kind of creative solutions there might be for us to think about our longer-term facility needs. The most creative solution that came out of it was Katy and Rick coming along.”
The courthouse building was originally constructed in 1882. The buildings served the county as a sheriff’s residence, a jail building and the courthouse. In 1935, under the leadership of Superintendent Harry L. McGinnis, the BV School District acquired the courthouse and jail buildings to serve as the K-12 school. The district advertised for bids in June of 1936, and the gym was completed by the end of the year.
In the 1950s, the historic standing seam metal roof was replaced with an asphalt shingle roof. Soon after, the shower rooms were added, which caused some structural issues, blocked the historic jail windows and egress and adversely impacts drainage. The shower room and 1950s roof will be removed, and the roof will be brought back to a historical standing seam.
The project is almost entirely publicly funded: One-third local, one-third state and one-third federal. The project is held to the highest standards but will also be more complex to execute.
Watershed was awarded $979,222 from the Brownfields Cleanup Grant and $250,000 from the State Historical Fund. The project has also received around $75,000 in private donations.
The project is also eligible for tax credits for state preservation ($805k reserved) and from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (50% of all qualifying expenses).
The 1952-1972 period also brought the installation of a Celotex drop ceiling, plaster coating on the block walls and the replacement of original mid-century lighting. In 2009, the Colorado Department of Public Safety deemed the building unsafe for occupancy. Since then, the roof has deteriorated, windows have broken and the gym was slated for demolition, which was prevented by the impact of demolishing a contaminated building that adjoins to two other structures.
The building has over 6500 square feet of asbestos-containing roofing materials, approximately 9000 sf of lead-containing and lead-based paint and approximately 2200 sf of asbestos-containing materials in the interior of the building.
“However, it’s to the benefit of everybody that all the testing that was done on the groundwater revealed there were no contaminants in the groundwater or soil,” said Matt Little of Anser Advisory. “The only remediation endeavor we have is for the asbestos in the lead-containing paints.”
Little said they have contracted with Colorado Hazard Control for the abatement process.
“The way Matt put it, normally they’re the highest bidder, and when we can get them as a more reasonable bidder we always go with this firm,” said Welter.
“They’re competent and they’re familiar with working next to occupied sites and occupied school sites,” Little said, “so we were comfortable with bringing them on board as the environmental abatement contractor.”
The abatement plan will include removing the roof asbestos and all interior asbestos-containing materials, as well as lead-based paint and disturbed lead-containing paint. Undisturbed lead-based paint will be encapsulated. Though this project is more expensive than other options, it will eliminate the need for long-term monitoring and maintenance.
Abatement will start sometime in July and last around six weeks. The process will involve full containment and negative pressure while contaminants are removed, enclosed in airtight containers and removed for disposal.
Watershed will also be working with Form + Works Design Group, a historic preservation architecture firm out of Denver and Leadville.
“We’re really excited to be working on this project,” said Natalie Lord, principle and co-owner of Form + Works. “We love community-driven projects, and we’re so excited for it to come back to use.”
The plans are designed to rehabilitate the building for its original use as a public gymnasium, arts venue and general assembly space, helping it to look and function much as it did in 1936 while following the Secretary of the Interior Standards for Rehabilitation of Historic Properties.
The steel trusses and roof-to-wall connections will be reinforced, and the northwest corner of the building will be reconstructed. The original windows and flooring will be repaired and rehabilitated, the historic double doors will be recreated and all concrete block and brick masonry will be restored and repaired. The water, sewer, electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems throughout the gym will also be upgraded, along with new ADA access to and through the gym.
“One of the objectives with the RFP was to not return yet to the community (for funding) as we’re doing some capital work,” Yates said, “and so we are looking at these creative financing ways to restore old buildings and also to expand the use that we have in our district.”
Welter expressed her appreciation of the district’s contributions.
“There is no way this project could have happened without the school district’s support financially and just believing that it was possible,” she said.
“It takes a lot of courage to go along with something like this. It can be hard. There’s a lot of risk,” Welter said. “Thank you.”
