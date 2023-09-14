After departing from The Chaffee County Times in May of 2021, Max Smith returned to the staff reporter role on Sept. 5.
Burned out on reporting and unsure if he wanted to continue, Smith had no plans after leaving The Times. He found work at a Fading West development where any help was welcome without requirements for previous construction experience.
“As frustrating as it could be to work there at times, I really enjoyed it,” he says. “I met a lot of great people. I learned a new trade to some extent.”
Over time, however, Fading West’s employment strategy changed, and Smith was let go. Afterward, he worked for City Market as a produce clerk. Though he enjoyed his time there, he started thinking this wasn’t something he planned to do forever, that he should get back into something suiting his English degree. He knew he’d likely have to move away to get a job writing for a newspaper or other publication.
“I was going to have to find a job similar to this one (at The Times) at some newspaper or something somewhere else and start this whole process over, the whole process I went through when I moved here in 2017, just moving to a new place and being a fish out of water a little bit and trying to get your bearings,” he says. “It was something I felt was going to have to happen eventually, but I was dragging my feet going toward it because it seemed like it was this big, onerous thing.”
Smith then heard about The Times and its neighboring newspapers coming under O’Rourke Media Group’s ownership and David Schiefelbein leaving the editor role to then-reporter Hannah Harn. He contacted Harn, congratulating her on the new position and asking about a job opening, which quickly set him on the path to return to The Times.
“I was worried right before I started, as I was having my last day at City Market,” Smith says. “I was worried that I was just going to get back in here and sit down at my desk and immediately be like, ‘Oh yeah, this is why I left.’ Also, ‘Am I still going to be able to do the job? Are Hannah’s expectations going to be higher than Dave’s were? Am I going to be able to meet them?’ I had a lot of jitters that everyone has when starting a new job. For the most part, those concerns melted away pretty quickly. I just fell back into it a lot easier.
“I’m still the same person I was when I left,” he says. “Sometimes it felt like I’ve been gone for a long time. Other times, it is almost surreal how, in the week or so since I’ve been back, it just feels like I wasn’t gone at all; I just had a very long weekend. There’s like a muscle memory to it.”
Seeing The Times under the new ownership of O’Rourke Media Group also affected Smith’s decision to return. Talking to some of the people involved with the company, including Jim O’Rourke himself, increased his optimism toward the new energy and support in getting the newspaper out each week.
In returning to The Times, Smith hopes to improve as a reporter, and he hopes the people he writes about and who read his work help him on that path of serving them better.
“When I would get frustrated at the (reporter) job … I would think, ‘I could be working at City Market and make more money, and it wouldn’t be this much of a hassle,’” he says. “Now that I have worked at City Market – with all due respect, the people who do work there deserve a lot of respect, and they put up with a lot in providing this town a very important service – I have realized, yeah, I could work at City Market, but it feels like, as a result of having a bit of a sabbatical-ish, I feel more confident in coming back. This is the work that I’m supposed to be doing. Not that I’m a huge believer in destiny or things like that, but it feels right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.