Twenty-two Chaffee County nonprofit organizations were awarded a total of $405,742 through the Chaffee County Marijuana Excise Tax Advisory Board (METAB)’s 2021 competitive grant program. Grant awards will fund programs and projects within the community that support METAB’s focus areas of human services and youth programs, public health (including mental health), workforce housing and the regulation of marijuana and other drugs.
The METAB-advised grants are funded through an excise tax levied on the first sale or transfer of unprocessed retail marijuana in the county. The ballot referendum authorizing the 5% excise tax was approved by Chaffee County voters in 2016 and became effective in January 2017. Over its first five years, METAB has distributed $980,577 in grants to local nonprofit organizations and governmental programs.
“This year’s record number of grant applications and highly competitive proposals are a testament to the impressive work and many positive impacts coming out of Chaffee’s community-serving organizations,” shared Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker. “The METAB program is yet another strong example of how the County continues to make significant investments in the health and welfare of our community in key areas, ranging from early childhood supports to senior services, career development to workforce housing and transportation to healthy foods access.”
The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners approved the 2021 grant recommendations at their Dec. 7 meeting.
Grant awards spanned the mission areas allowable within the METAB resolution, including:
Workforce and Family Housing ($95,000; 24% of total grants)
- Chaffee Housing Authority for Jane’s Place - $25,000
- Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity - $25,000
- Chaffee Housing Trust for Workforce Housing - $25,000
- Chaffee County Human Services’ Family Stability Program - $20,000
Youth-Focused Programs ($174,500; 43% of total grants)
- Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County Youth Programs - $22,000
- Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County Capital Campaign - $25,000
- Family and Youth Initiatives Youth Substance Use Prevention - $25,000
- Family and Youth Initiatives Chaffee County Mentor Program - $25,000
- elevateHER Youth Outdoor Programs - $25,000
- Chaffee County Early Childhood Council - $12,000
- Guidestone Youth Career Pathways in Agriculture Education - $7,000
- Salida Sunrise Rotary – Dolly Parton Imagination Library - $13,500
- Children’s Nutrition Initiative Salida Community Center - $20,000
Human Services ($106,242; 26% of total grants)
- Family and Youth Initiatives’ Parenting Program - $25,000
- Achieve, Inc. 2022 Summer Employment Program - $10,000
- The Alliance Domestic and Sexual Violence Services - $25,000
- Chaffee County Hospitality Inc. Shelter Services - $16,000
- Ark Valley Helping Hands Membership Services and Events - $15,000
- Neighbor to Neighbor New Shuttle Matching Funds Project - $15,242
- Public Health (including Mental Health) ($30,000; 7% of total grants)
- Chaffee County Public Health – Diabetes Prevention - $2,000
- Chaffee County Public Health Maternal Family Health in the Midst of COVID-19 - $20,000
- Chaffee County Public Health Professional Development for Community Service Providers - $8,000
Commissioner Greg Felt also celebrated the contributions of former Chaffee County Commissioner Dennis Giese, who is concluding his volunteer service on the METAB board at the end of this year. Commented Felt, “Dennis was instrumental in the formation of the METAB. He was one of the strongest advocates to promote the 2016 ballot initiative 1A and has been an on-going champion of the program since then. We all thank him for his thoughtful leadership in creating the METAB, supporting the grant evaluations over the past years, and establishing its legacy that will continue to strengthen our local community for years to come.”
METAB’s next grant cycle will open in early summer 2022.
