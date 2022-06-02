Total sales tax revenue for March 2022 continued to follow predicted levels of growth, town treasurer Michelle Stokes reported at the May 24 board of trustees meeting.
The monthly sales tax were reported at $423,671.72 for the period, an 8.63 percent increase from March 2021, which showed $349,446.86 or $74,224.86 more.
Local tax revenue grew by 18.08 percent from $212,617 in 2021 to $251,054 in 2022. Remote tax sales grew by 17.48 percent from $61,628 in 2021 to $72,402 in 2022, breaking the steady decline in revenue since the beginning of this year.
