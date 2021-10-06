The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County held a Buena Vista school board candidate forum over Zoom on Monday, Sept. 27.
Roughly 15 community members attended the hour-long event, where the five candidates for the upcoming school board election on Nov. 2 were presented a wide variety of topics on which to speak by moderator Scott Hartman.
Each candidate was given 2 minutes for an opening statement.
Terri Gerstmeyer started, giving some personal background how she came to Buena Vista 5 years ago, and saying she would bring a new perspective to the board by virtue of her experience doing advocacy work for nursing homes and assisted living centers.
Gerstmeyer is running for the at-large seat on the board against current at-large member Jessica Crites.
Crites introduced herself as having two children currently in BV schools and owning a local accounting practice. She also mentioned being the board’s treasurer and a member of the District Accountability Committee.
Hartman asked Gerstmeyer why she was challenging Crites.
“We have a lot people on the board who are parents,” Gerstmeyer said. “I bring to the table more the families and the seniors in our community.”
Nancy Best is challenging board member Erik Phillips for the seat representing district D. She introduced herself saying she moved to BV in 2008.
“I’ve made it my adoptive hometown,” she said.
Best said she enjoys getting to know students and their families via driving school buses for BVSD. Asked why she is running against Phillips, she said it was by default.
“Nothing against Erik. We just happen to live close to each other,” she said, adding that Crites had defeated her for the at-large seat in 2019, and that she didn’t want to run against her again this year.
“Nancy has been a very good board member,” Phillips responded. “Myself, I come to the board from a business perspective. I’m looking out for the district, the taxpayers.”
Phillips said he moved here in 1996, where he met his wife and that his wife and four children all attended and graduated from BVSD.
He runs a family-owned business based in Leadville and said he has been an active volunteer with the Darren Patterson Christian Academy, Busy Bees Preschool and a club at the high school in addition to serving on the board.
Lynn Montoya is running for the district B seat, currently occupied by Ken McMurry, who has reached the term limit.
Montoya introduced herself as a Colorado native and 8-year resident. She said moved her family to BV seeking a smaller town and has three kids in BV’s high and middle schools. She said she’s been a member of DAC.
Hartman posed a number of questions to the candidates, asking how they’d approach working with administration and community members, their opinions on several curriculum issues, and their views on mask policies and police in schools.
The candidates responded in varying ways but without any major conflicts or contradictions among them.
A video of the event can be viewed at drive.google.com/file/d/1Hi1N4AeXse2hZKSn2j747_zUi_M4mA6a/ or by visiting lwvchaffeecounty.org and selecting WATCH from the site’s navigation menu.
