Fading West Development laid down the foundations for the Farm in 2017, a 218-unit housing development in Buena Vista that sought to bring attainable housing prices to the Upper Arkansas Valley with manufactured homes.
As that development begins to fill out its second phase, Fading West itself is embarking on a new phase of its business model with the construction of its own modular home manufacturing facility, which Fading West CEO Charlie Chupp says is on track to put out its first homes by this November.
“When Fading West started, our mission was to create attainable housing and really, our passion is to figure out how do we get the workforce that lives in the community to actually be able to afford a home in that community. So, when the Farm started, it was really about accomplishing that mission,” Chupp said. “We have been using two factories out of Nebraska to build our product, but it’s 500 miles away, which is super inefficient, and there’s an enormous need for housing in Colorado. As we looked at the problem just beyond Chaffee County, we realized that in order to make an impact in Colorado, we needed to have our own production facility.”
The 110,000-square-foot Fading West factory under construction off Rodeo Road can build between 600 and 800 homes a year, which could be delivered throughout Colorado and the Mountain West. Fading West said it is expecting to bring 100 jobs to Buena Vista.
Chupp said that the factory could produce 1.2 million square feet of housing a year, distributed among single-family homes, townhomes, and even apartment buildings or hotels.
By using a more streamlined production model developed by Toyota that protects it from the elements indoors, the model aims to reduce housing prices by increasing cost efficiency.
The factory would also integrate home production into Fading West’s development model, allowing the company to create community developments like the Farm in other mountain communities wrestling with the same housing problems as Buena Vista and Chaffee County.
“We’ll go out, buy our own land, do all the entitlements and replicate what we’ve done at the Farm, and we want to develop in multiple communities across Colorado,” Chupp said. “We’re excited about Leadville and Gunnison and Poncha Springs, up to Steamboat and all of these little Rocky Mountain towns that are struggling massively with attainable housing. We’ll do those on our own, we’ll buy the land, do the housing, replicate the Farm. Then we’ll also work with other developers, landowners or investment groups that want to implement this same vision in other areas where we might not own the land ourselves, but they have land available.”
Chupp said “We’re working with Leadville, Gunnison and Poncha Springs right now, and we are looking at land in Summit County, Steamboat Springs, Grand Junction, Montrose and just north of Denver. All of those are in the pipeline right now.”
Looking forward, Chupp envisions the operation could expand, either through the expansion of the BV facility or the building of a second factory, within 5 years. He’s also optimistic about how the reactivation of the Tennessee Pass rail line could help production.
“The factory can put out about 1.2 million square feet of housing a year,’ he said. “Think about how much lumber has to go into 1.2 million square feet. It would be awesome to have that delivered by rail.”
The interior of the factory, whose frame can be seen from Highway 24, rising up from the mesa northwest of Central Colorado Regional Airport, will be about 45 feet high, making room for a large crane that will move each home between 22 production stations in a horseshoe shape.
“It starts with the floor systems; we have a big semi-automated jig table that will build all of the floors. Then, as it starts moving down the production line, we’ll drop on the walls, ceilings, then once that box is done it’ll move to drywall, then to finishing,” Chupp said. “It’s basically a football field by a football field square … A hundred yards in that direction, a hundred yards in that direction, that’s the interior.”
Fading West will be looking to hire about 45 people for the shop floor with skills like basic carpentry to electric, plumbing, drywall, painting and cabinet-building. The company will also be hiring positions related to engineering, design and administration.
