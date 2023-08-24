After closing in the summer of 2022, the trail to Lost Lake has reopened for recreators. The U.S. Forest Service held a grand reopening for the 1.75-mile trail on Tuesday, Aug. 22. In addition to improved signage, the new trailhead also features a parking lot off the highway.
“This started really in 2020 when the issues with COVID and AllTrails and everything else really came to a head. Everybody wanted to be on public land, and everybody wanted to be at Lost Lake,” said Dani Cook, trails coordinator for the San Isabel National Forest. “I became a management nightmare of a trail that we didn't even manage to begin with. … We said, ‘Let's do something. Let’s manage it and let's make it what it really could be,’ which is great recreation, great sustainability, great for the resource and great for all of us that have to manage it.”
The previous trail, which began as a social trail that exploded in popularity, had been in need of changes to avoid wetlands and muddy conditions. The new trail utilizes an existing administrative road for the first mile before becoming single-track.
“The whole family, at any experience level, you can get here,” Cook said. “It's a pretty family-friendly hike. It's not quite 500 feet of elevation gain to the lake from here, so all abilities can do it. And the scenic views are just stunning. There is not a single place on this trail where I don't stop and just look around.”
Even while the trail was closed, it was difficult to keep people off.
“People would tear out signs and just keep going, essentially,” she said. “We have actually put in the signs today to officially close it. We'll be dropping trees later this week, so the existing route is officially closed now.”
Though the trail is slightly longer, the route is made easier by more gradual elevation, a change from the previous route’s ups and downs. The hike is also popular for its destination, where hikers can swim, fish or rest.
“People want to have an objective for their day,” Cook said. “If you say, ‘Let’s go to a lake,’ that’s exactly what this is.”
Along with improved terrain, the trail also features educational message boards and will soon have an informational kiosk at the parking area.
The trail has been adopted by the Upper Arkansas Wilderness Volunteers, a chapter of the Greater Arkansas Nature Association.
“First of all, it protects the wetlands by getting people off the other trail. This is a sustainable trail, whereas the other one was sort of a social trail that moved every time the water flowed,
and it's safer,” said UAWV chair Mal Sillars. “It's a better hike for people. It's family-friendly. It’s got all sorts of neat features, and in the forest down here, there's a lot of old-growth stuff. The walk through the forest is really, really pretty special.”
UAWV will continue to maintain the new trail. Restoring the previous trail will involve breaking up the hardpan soil to allow new seeds to come in.
“Most of the time when people are doing things that harm the environment, they just don't know,” said UAWV member Nancy Anderson. “Part of our educational and friendly presence is just keeping track to make sure that things are going the way they were planned. If not, then Forest Service and us can work together on those issues.”
The project was funded by federal and state natural resource trustees for the Upper Arkansas River Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration settlement, in addition to CPW’s Non-Motorized Trail Program.
“I really appreciate everybody coming out here on this beautiful day to be part of this,” said Salida District Ranger Perry Edwards. “I know Dani and a whole bunch of other people have put in a lot of blood sweat and tears over the time that this has been worked on, and I'm really excited to see it come to fruition.”
Cook thanked the partners involved in the project: Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, Southwest Conservation Corps, Upper Arkansas Wilderness Volunteers – a chapter of Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, Chaffee County Road and Bridge and agency staff on the Salida Ranger District.
The trailhead is located near the top of Cottonwood Pass on CR 306. The turnoff is on a hairpin turn, and USFS advises caution when pulling in and out of the parking area.
