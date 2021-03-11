John Albert Daugherty, 46, a nurse practitioner at the Buena Vista Health Clinic, died Thursday morning, March 4, on his way to work from Salida in a head-on collision with a Colorado Department of Transportation snowplow.
“We are completely saddened and mourning our co-worker and friend John Daugherty,” said Thomas White, the medical director at the Buena Vista Health Clinic. “John was a compassionate healer who cared deeply for his patients and colleagues.”
Daugherty joined the staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, of which the BV clinic is a part, in November 2014 and “had an ease in connecting with diverse people and patients on all levels,’ said HRRMC spokeswoman Allison Gergley
Our medical team at BVHC is wholeheartedly dedicated to providing each of John’s patients complete continuity of care as we all transition through this tragic time,” White said.
Daugherty was driving a 2014 Honda CRV northbound when he lost control and crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding head-on with the snow plow Thursday morning at about mile marker 140 of U.S. Highway 285.
Colorado State Patrol received the call at about 8:04 a.m. Thursday.
CSP Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the snowplow was actively plowing the southbound lane with its blue and amber lights flashing at the time of the collision.
Daugherty, the sole occupant of the Honda, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing his safety belt at the time of the crash.
The driver of the CDOT plow, Thomas McLain, 54, of Buena Vista was the sole occupant of the plow was also wearing his safety belt at the time and was not injured in the crash.
As first responders worked the scene, traffic was stopped on the highway and diverted in both directions to CR 270 and CR 280.
The highway was open in both directions by 12:30 p.m.
Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Chaffee County Emergency Medical Service and Chaffee County Coroner also responded to the scene.
Excessive speed for the winter road conditions is being considered as a factor for the Honda.
The crash remains under investigation.
HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said, “We have lost a gifted nurse practitioner, and all-around wonderful person.“
“John lived to serve our community,” Morasko said. We offer our sincere condolences to John’s family and friends at this difficult time, and we are supporting our employees with professional counseling resources for coping with this sudden loss of a great colleague.”
