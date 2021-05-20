This Friday, the town of Buena Vista and its Historical Preservation Commission will memorialize the first locally landmarked historic structure in BV with the presentation of a plaque to Nancy Locke, the owner of the home at 314 East Cedar St.
The home, built around 1890, was locally landmarked by the town in 2017, the first to be named a local landmark since the town became a Certified Local Government in 2016.
“Buena Vista wanted to save the historic structures, they have an interest in that. First they became a certified local government, then they put together an HPC, and together with the historic preservation commission and a certified local government, that gives Buena Vista the ability to get grants and tax credits for locally landmarked historic structures,” said HPC president John O’Brien.
The house on Cedar Street has been in the Locke family for over 75 years. O’Brien said that Locke intends to seek tax credits to help pay for repairs to the roof of the home.
“If she goes to the state, she can get a 25% tax credit,” he said.
Since naming Locke’s home a local landmark, the HPC has awarded local landmark status to the building that currently houses the Jailhouse Craft Beer Bar and the former Chaffee County courthouse that is now home to the Buena Vista Heritage Museum. O’Brien said that plaques would be presented to these properties in the coming months as well.
“The town bought ten plaques. We’ll award Nancy Locke’s first, we’ll do probably the Jailhouse sometime in the summer and then we’ll have a ceremony in front of the courthouse,” he said.
The County Courthouse is on the national registry of historic buildings.
“We basically built the foundation for the HPC, so now we’re going to try to market it and try to locally landmark more properties,” O’Brien said.
