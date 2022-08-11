Wendy Skean of Nathrop crosses the finish line

Wendy Skean, 78, of Nathrop crosses the finish line of the U.S. National Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championship Race. Skean won her age division.

Wendy Skean, 78, of Nathrop and Ray Ferbrache, 82, of Salida both won their respective age groups in the U.S. National Cross Country Mountain Bike Championship Race in July in Winter Park.  

Skean completed two laps of the course, 10.8 miles, in 1 hour, 45 minutes, and Ferbrache completed one lap, 5.4 miles, in 1:01:51. It was Skean’s third consecutive title and Ferbrache’s second.

