The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce will be joining chambers across the central Rocky Mountain region to form the Mountain Chamber Alliance, Heather Rupska, BV Chamber of Commerce executive director reported Tuesday.
“We are excited to collaborate with our fellow chambers of commerce in the mountain region, as we all work to solve similar challenges,” said Angie Anderson, Mountain Chamber Alliance Chair and Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association President. “By working together, we can share ideas and resources, and ultimately amplify the voice of our businesses and communities.”
The organization was created to help advance public policy goals that enhance economic vitality and oppose those that negatively impact the communities and businesses across the mountain region.
Their mission is to apply the collaborative impact of the chambers of commerce across the central Rockies, including the thousands of businesses and employees they represent, to ensure the mountain communities have a voice on regional and state issues of importance.
The Mountain Chamber Alliance has identified key priority items that are common themes impacting the mountain region.
These include workforce housing, transportation, early childcare, tourism funding and destination management, short term rentals, workforce development, broadband and healthcare.
Other chambers involved include Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Basalt Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, Colorado River Valley Chamber, Crested Butte/Mt. Crested Butte Chamber of Commerce, Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, Grand Lake Chamber of Commerce, Gypsum Chamber of Commerce, Summit Chamber of Commerce, Steamboat Chamber and Vail Valley Partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.