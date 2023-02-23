mtn lion trail cam

A mountain lion roams its territory off Trout Creek Pass near Buena Vista in this trail cam file photo.

 William Helms file

A recent mountain lion sighting on Midland Hill proves that, even in winter, wildlife are out and about.

A runner reported being followed by a mountain lion from the south Broken Boyfriend trail to the Beaver Falls (formerly Ramsour) Bridge. Though the runner threw rocks and sticks at the cat, it still followed him.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.