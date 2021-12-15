Monarch Mountain is open. As of Monday, the ski area has more than 30 runs available and all of the lifts are open.
The opening date of Dec. 11 this year marks one of the latest openings in Monarch Mountain’s history. In its 50-year history, its average opening date was Nov. 19.
The area received 7 inches of snow Thursday night and a total of 13 inches during the past seven days.
The snowfall allowed Monarch to open for the first time this season at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Pioneer and Caterpillar lifts and 22 ski runs were available when the mountain initially opened.
Randy Stroud, general manager, said most of the open trails are green, which are classified as the easiest for skiing. He said a few difficult trails are available for skiers looking for a challenge, and more are coming.
Stroud said, “We’re expecting a storm midweek that should help us out.”
According to the National Weather Service, current forecasts show Monarch Mountain could get anywhere from 3 to 7 inches of snow tonight into Wednesday.
Monarch is working to expand access to trails now. Stroud said Monarch Mountain “should be pretty wide open by next weekend.”
