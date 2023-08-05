The Living Heritage Research Council is working with tribal members to identify important natural and cultural resources in Browns Canyon National Monument.
LHRC is a nonprofit based in Cortez, CO, that supports indigenous visits to ancestral homelands and encourages cultural continuity through intergenerational learning, culturally appropriate documentation and stewardship of cultural landscapes, as well as capacity-building for Indigenous young professionals.
Since 2019, LHRC has been working collaboratively with the Southern Ute Indian Tribe, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, BLM and Forest Service on an ethnographic study to understand Ute connections to Browns Canyon National Monument.
The BLM reached out to LHRC in 2018 about working together on an ethnographic overview study. LHRC then reached out to the three Ute Tribes to see if they were interested in putting together a proposal with the BLM and Forest Service. In 2019, the BLM provided funding for this study.
Jessica Yaquinto, LHRC CEO and President, said the project is helping to provide an initial overview of Ute understandings, history connected to and use of the Browns Canyon cultural landscapes “from the river, to the mountains and everything in between.”
During the initial proposal process, the Southern Ute Indian Tribe and Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Historic Preservation offices identified additional goals they wanted to see as part of this project.
“The goals of this project are to provide a baseline understanding of Ute lifeways in the Browns Canyon region, identify and evaluate Ute cultural resources, including traditional resource use, and provide guidance on culturally appropriate management,” Yaquinto said. “The Ute THPOs were particularly interested in adding more of an education component to the project and making sure the results went back to the Ute reservations.”
Tribal Historic Preservation Officers identify tribal elders or other culturally knowledgeable individuals to participate in field visits. THPO staff and selected representatives visit a range of potentially culturally important places within the monument, specified during scoping visits in 2021, where the team conducts interviews and discusses land management recommendations.
“We have hosted three field sessions with Ute elders and other culturally knowledgeable people since then. We anticipate having one more field visit this year and then we write it all up into a draft report,” Yaquinto said. “We will hold a review session with all of the Tribal Representatives to make edits to the draft. After Tribal Review, the final version will be provided to the BLM.”
The Ute Team Members will also work with LHRC ethnographers to synthesize the field interviews into a report on Ute perspectives on the Browns Canyon cultural landscape. The report will include management recommendations for the BLM and USFS on protecting important places and landscapes within the Monument, as well as provide information that could be shared with visitors about Ute history and connections to Browns Canyon.
“This study could provide interpretive materials for the public and would provide management recommendations to the BLM and USFS,” Yaquinto said. “Specific recommendations have not been identified yet so it is hard to say at this point. In the past, though, we have heard from Tribal representatives from many different tribal backgrounds that they would like that visitors remember that they are on ancestral territory of Indigenous people, that they take the time to learn about the Indigenous people connected to the land that they are on and that they treat the land with respect, including following leave no trace principles.”
The study was also awarded funding in 2021 by the Colorado State Historical Fund to add tribal interns to engage in ethnographic and archaeological fieldwork, a river trip and public outreach on and off the reservation. Osprey Packs also provided funding for the Indigenous team member program, and the BLM added additional funds to support these efforts, as well.
“These internships foster intergenerational learning and anthropological skills training to encourage Indigenous students to pursue a career in the cultural resources field,” Yaquinto said. “Our two interns from the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe have been learning ethnographic research skills and joined us in interviewing Ute Mountain Ute elders last year in Browns Canyon National Monument.
“In addition, the two of them spent two days in the field learning about archaeology and land management from BLM and Forest Service staff, including participating in a river trip on the Arkansas River,” she said. “They will be working next, in collaboration with the THPOs, to take what we have been learning during the field visits with Tribal Representatives to create a lesson plan that can be used both in the on-reservation schools and across Colorado, as well as to conduct public outreach about the project again both on the reservation and more generally with the public.”
According to Yaquinto, the report will likely be completed sometime this fall or winter.
“It has been so great to work on a project in such an incredible area and with such amazing people,” she said. “This one definitely holds a special place in my heart.”
For more information about the study, contact the Yaquinto LHRC at jessica@livingheritage.net or visit www.livingheritage.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.