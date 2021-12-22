After about 320 people attended the first Itty Bitty LGBTQ+ Health Fair last month, the second event Saturday at Salida SteamPlant saw a significant drop-off in turnout, Jimmy Sellars, event director, said.
Sellars said the goal of the fair was to “lift up and connect queer people.” He said he anticipates running the event quarterly going forward.
The Partnership for Community Action organized the event in conjunction with several other entities. The fair offered a variety of services to help the local LGBTQ+ population.
Sarah Rasmussen was at the fair on behalf of The Alliance. She said the organization is focused on helping individuals who experience domestic and sexual violence. Rasmussen said the LGBTQ+ population experiences “disproportionate and large amounts of domestic and sexual violence.” The organization offers a 24-hour crisis line for anybody suffering from domestic and sexual violence.
The fair offered COVID-19 and other vaccinations. Julie Zavage of the Community Equity Coalition said the event was about offering opportunities “that would make sense for the LGBTQ+ population.” She said there was “vaccine hesitancy overall” among the LGBTQ+ population when vaccines first came out, and the event provided a safe way for individuals to get vaccinated.
Solvista Health was present at the event. Kari Vanderburg said the organization has numerous resources available for the LGBTQ+ population and their families, such as individual counseling and other mental health support. She said LGBTQ+ youth are at “higher risk rates for suicide, depression and homelessness.”
Sellars estimated there were 500 LGBTQ+ youth in Chaffee County. He said, “there is a need for education around them.”
The Partnership for Community Action regularly collaborates with Salida High School’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance to provide game nights, monthly potlucks and other events.
