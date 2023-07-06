Colorado real estate law rests on the concept of caveat emptor, or buyer beware. Sellers and their agents are required by law to disclose any adverse material fact actually known affecting the property that a buyer would reasonably want to know. Despite this requirement of disclosure, the primary onus still falls on the buyer to conduct their own investigation into the physical condition of the property.
This is why the inspection-related deadlines in a real estate contract are so important. During the time period set aside in the Dates and Deadlines table, the buyer has the right to poke and prod at the physical condition of the property to whatever level of detail they see fit, all the while assuming liability for any damage that may be caused.
So, what types of issues should a buyer be on the lookout for? To an extent, this depends on the nature of the property being purchased. New construction, for example, probably doesn’t warrant the same degree of investigation as a hundred-year-old house. Properties connected to public utilities likely won’t need the same type of inspection as one on a well and septic system might.
For these reasons, among others, most inspection companies offer a menu of options, from a standard physical inspection of the structure and its utilities to additional items such as testing for radon, mold, infrared imaging to detect moisture and hot spots behind walls, water quality analysis and sewer scoping. A buyer’s level of concern and budget dictate how many of these options are chosen.
Once the inspections have been completed and reports provided, what happens next? Generally, the buyer has three options: 1) accept the condition of the property as it is and proceed, 2) decide the property is not to their liking and terminate the contract or 3) if the reports highlight issues the buyer thinks need addressing, request the seller fixes or credits funds toward fixing said concerns through issuing an Inspection Objection Notice. Should buyer and seller be unable to reach agreement, the contract terminates upon expiration of the Inspection Resolution Deadline.
While property inspections are not required by law, given the scale of the investment a buyer is undertaking, prudence dictates the value in taking a little time, and spending a little money, to ensure there are no surprises post-closing.
Hayden Mellsop is a board member of the Realtors of Central Colorado.
