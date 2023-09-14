Salida – The Learning Source, Colorado’s leading nonprofit resource for adult education classes and family literacy, is hiring AmeriCorps digital navigators in the Salida and Buena Vista areas. If you are passionate about bridging the digital divide and promoting equal access to technology, this opportunity may be for you.
Digital navigators will help adult learners secure affordable internet access and low-cost devices and provide training on technology use - contributing to The Learning Source and AmeriCorps' mission of ensuring that all community members have access to essential digital resources.
Qualifications include:
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Patient, compassionate and supportive attitude
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Ability to learn and teach basic technology concepts
- Knowledge and comfort level with various digital communication tools
Make a positive impact on Colorado communities by promoting digital inclusion and equity. For more information about the position, visit thelearningsource.org/get-involved/careers. To apply, email Luke Hammons at luke@thelearningsource.org.
Founded in 1964, The Learning Source offers free classes, programs and services such as family literacy, GED and English as a Second Language (ESL). TLS offers classes in communities throughout the Denver metropolitan area, Northern Colorado, Southern Colorado and the mountain region (Buena Vista, Salida and Leadville) and online via the TLS Distance Learning program.
