As Lake County’s real estate market continues to boom, demonstrating impressive growth in recent years, new developments are emerging where buildable land is available, and Lake County Building and Land Use is enduring a significant increase in building permits submitted to the department.
In 2016, Lake County Building and Land Use (LCBLU) received 44 building permits. So far in 2021, just five years later, that figure has more than tripled to 161 building permits submitted to LCBLU from January through October, according to data collected by the department. And with November and December typically reflecting a high number of submittals, the figure for 2021 is expected to rise even further. Of the 161 permits submitted so far this year, 119 were for the county and 91 for within the city.
“The work load has become much larger than I think we planned for,” said LCBLU Director Paul Clarkson, whose department began handling building permits for both the city and county in 2018, accounting for some of the growth highlighted over the last five years. “We’ve come a long ways in the last few years.”
When Clarkson began working in Lake County in 2014, the director said building permit submittals were decreasing through 2016. From then on, LCBLU has seen a steady increase in submittals, except for 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic discouraged development of any kind. In 2017, 71 building permits were submitted. In 2018, when LCBLU began reviewing building permits within the city, that figure rose to 91, and continued increasing to 129 in 2019. In 2020, the number of building permits submitted decreased by ten, but rebounded in 2021.
As building permit submittals increase in Lake County, so have building valuations, or the estimated price of development attached to a building permit. In 2016, total building valuations rang in at $3,904,876. That figure has jumped to $23,014,726 for the months of January through October 2021. Of the total valuations recorded this year, $13,686,307 were for building proposals in the county, and $9,328,419 within the city.
Since 2016, total building valuations have also seen a steady increase, except for 2020. In 2017, total valuations increased from just shy of $4 million to $7,336,653. From 2017 to 2018, valuations increased by $4,302,431 to $11,639,084. In 2019 that figure increased again to $20,454,112, and then decreased to just over $14 million in 2020. From May to June of 2019, valuations increased from $7,296,775 to $16,872,973, mostly due to the construction of St. Vincent Health’s new hospital.
LCBLU is also collecting more revenue from building permits, which is factored through the valuation of property, and has performed more building inspections since 2016. Five years ago, total permit revenue for LCBLU was $56,401. So far in 2021, that figure has increased to $293,746. In October 2016, LCBLU collected $2,065. Last month, the department collected about 12 times that amount — $24,854. LCBLU is performing almost four times the number of inspections since 2016, with 1,427 inspection occurring so far in 2021. That figure increased from 356 in 2016.
Clarkson said that while his department typically sees more building permits for the county, the number of submittals lately is evenly split between the county and city, owing to the Railyard development within city limits. Clarkson added that nearly all the proposed developments are single-family homes, although the director said LCBLU is preparing for a future with more multi-family homes with higher densities.
To cope with the work load, LCBLU, which can typically process one building permit every four weeks, recently hired John Castello as a building and land use technician, and is advertising for a planner. Clarkson said LCBLU will continue to add staff if necessary. But some contractors, faced with staffing shortages, don’t have that option.
Justin Ernst, who owns Downstream Construction LTD in Leadville along with his business partner Ethan Kirk, said that his company, which builds custom single-family homes and commercial structures, received over 200 online requests to build so far this year. With 10 to 12 employees and a capacity to build only four homes a year, Downstream Construction LTD is booked through 2024.
To cope with the demand, Ernst said he has had to be aggressive about turning requests down. “There have definitely been some difficulties lately,” said Ernst. “It’s been a challenge to keep up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.