A legal fight that began in Buena Vista over Colorado's new preschool program has spread statewide.
Last week two public school organizations and six public school districts sued state officials, alleging they have created inequities in the program and that it doesn't do what it intended.
Colorado's universal preschool program guarantees every 4-year-old in the state at least 15 hours per week of state-funded preschool services starting this school year. The state provides funds to schools for the program.
The lawsuit of the public school districts includes the Colorado Association of School Executives and the Consortium of Directors of Special Education as additional plaintiffs. In addition, two Catholic schools in suburban Denver filed a lawsuit last week similar to a suit filed in June by Darren Patterson Christian Academy in Buena Vista.
DPCA’s and the Catholic schools’ lawsuits allege state officials are discriminating against their pre-schools due to their religious beliefs. State officials recently disputed DPCA's allegations.
The judge overseeing that case has set a hearing for Oct. 5 to consider arguments from both sides before ruling. The defendants are the director of the state Department of Early Childhood and the director of the state's universal preschool program.
State officials who are defendants in the two lawsuits filed last week have not yet responded in court.
Colorado Public Radio reported the public schools' lawsuit alleges the state program is full of “glitches, miscommunications and uncertainty” and harmed districts and families as they’ve tried unsuccessfully to enroll.
The lawsuit alleges that the state’s rules for matching children with preschool providers violate federal and state laws protecting students with disabilities by depriving school districts of the power to meet those children’s needs, CPR reported.
As it is now, parts of the program "currently prevent school districts from serving students and families as they should," said Bret Miles, executive director of the Colorado Association of School Executives.
The lawsuit contends the state broke promises to fund thousands of families for 30 hours a week and that districts would not receive less preschool funding this year than last year. It also claims the state's system creates barriers to access to low-income, minority and non-English speaking families.
Buena Vista School District superintendent Lisa Yates said the district has experienced some uncertainty around payments from the state.
“The uncertainty around three-year-old funding and how to plan for expenses incurred for families that qualified for full under the previous model has been challenging both as a provider and in communicating with the families,” she said. “At one time, we were told we could hold slots and receive funding for these slots throughout the year to serve students who might come with qualifying disabilities, and then later told we would not receive funding unless these slots were filled.”
The confusion makes budgeting and ensuring service to families difficult.
“A district is legally obligated to serve young children (3- and 4-year-old),” she said. “The current process has left districts overworking to ensure this provision remains in place for our families.”
While the previous model had broader definitions for how students could qualify for fully-funded full-day preschool, UPK is more restrictive. The only obligation, Yates said, is for all four-year-olds to receive 15 hours of preschool per week.
“Qualifying three-year-olds can also receive 15 hours,” she said. “Anything beyond 15 hours is at the expense of the provider and/or family or by further qualifications based on risk factors.”
As BVSD is a smaller district, it’s unclear how issues may compare to those in larger communities. With fewer preschool options for families to choose from, Yates said, many did receive their first choice.
“Larger districts, because of sheer volume, do not necessarily know each child when they are matched with a provider,” Yates said. “The common factors of issue for districts are the original promise of funding that has changed over the last year and as late as this summer, and assurances of service to students with disabilities.”
The Catholic schools contend the state's requirements are unconstitutional because the state does not allow those schools to participate since they give Catholic families priority and do not allow their teachers, parents or students to be LGBTQ. Gov. Jared Polis, who is a defendant in some of the lawsuits, and his office responded in a statement last week.
“While it’s unfortunate to see different groups of adults attempting to co-opt preschool for themselves, perhaps because they want to not allow gay parents to send their kids to preschool, or they want to favor school district programs over community-based early childhood centers, the voters were clear on their support for parent choice and a universal, mixed delivery system that is independently run, that doesn’t discriminate against anyone and offers free preschool to every child no matter who their parents are.”
Chaffee County Times editor Hannah Harn contributed to this story.
