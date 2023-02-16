DENVER – The last defendant in a violent 2020 Chaffee County carjacking pleaded guilty last week.
Desirea Montano, 28, was one of three who admitted to taking part in a crime in which the victim sustained serious injuries. The defendants took his vehicle and beat him before leading police in a high-speed chase.
The crime occurred near CR 270 and U.S. 285. The victim, Aaron Mummert, was a Department of Corrections employee who was on his way from work.
Montano pleaded guilty in Denver at the U.S District Court for Colorado to aiding and abetting the possession of a firearm used in the furtherance of a crime of violence.
She is in custody and is to be sentenced in April by Chief Judge Philip A. Brimmer. A plea agreement states that Montano’s sentence would be not less than 5 years in federal prison, but the judge is not bound by the agreement.
Montano’s partners in the crime, two men, already have been sent to prison.
The three defendants arrived in Chaffee County in a car reported stolen from Albuquerque, N.M. The car overturned and two DOC employees, Mummert and Charles Shaw, stopped to help.
Court filings state that Shaw left the scene after seeing what he thought was a rifle.
The defendants threatened Mummert with a .40 caliber rifle. Montano admitted pulling him out of his driver-side window, according to a filing in the case.
He was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Mummert had 14 broken bones, a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado told the judge previously.
The three took Mummert’s truck and headed south.
Law enforcement authorities spotted the truck on U.S. 285 in Saguache County, and a pursuit began, which was joined by Colorado State Patrol, Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office and Center police.
They deployed stop sticks, but the truck did not stop even after the left-side tires were deflated, according to filings in court. The pursuit ended when officers performed a vehicle maneuver.
Although local authorities handled the case initially, they turned their evidence over to federal law enforcement so the defendants could be prosecuted in federal court.
