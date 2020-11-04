Republican incumbent Rep. Doug Lamborn won the Fifth Congressional District race Tuesday with 205,042 votes.
Democrat Jillian Freeland received 138,442 votes in the five county district.
Lamborn received 6,373 votes in Chaffee, 168,414 in El Paso, 17,012 in Fremont, 3,469 in Park and 9,774 in Teller counties.
Freeland won 6,448 votes in Chaffee, 118,824 in El Paso, 6,504 in Fremont, 2,273 in Park and 4,393 in Teller counties.
