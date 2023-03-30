Lake County is one step closer to seeing affordable housing come to fruition.
After months of planning and research, the newly formed Leadville Lake County Regional Housing Authority was offered a $1,184,276 Department of Local Affairs grant last Monday, March 14 which will fund infrastructure costs on three affordable housing sites around town, some of which were previously analyzed and identified by the Southern Colorado Economic Development District.
The DOLA funds will cover infrastructure costs on all three lots, such as extending and expanding water and sewer lines on the sites, but not any vertical construction yet, said LLCRHA director Jackie Whelihan. “It’s just getting the land ready to start building,” she added.
Crews will start work once the Environmental Protection Agency completes its usual review process and staff secures developers.
The first designated area for affordable housing development, owned by Lake County, sits in the 600 block of East Eighth Street, south of Ninth Street and bordering Ash Street to the east. Although the details are not finalized, the site could potentially be home to 16 units.
The exact types of buildings on each of these sites are undetermined at the moment, but could be a mix of duplex, triplex or single-family homes.
The second site, also owned by the county, will be in the 400 block of East Fourth Street with Hazel Street to the west, which briefly crosses with South Toledo Street. This site has potential for an estimated 15 units.
The first two lots cover approximately 1.9 acres and together could support an estimated 31 residential units.
Lake County School District is contributing the third site of .96 acres, which has an undetermined unit capacity. The rectangular parcel sits on the north side of West Third Street with the intersection of Washington Street on the east side.
The district owns two additional triangular lots in the same area that were included in the original site analysis but it never officially committed to contributing them to the project, according to LCSD Chief Financial Officer Paul Anderson, but they could still be used for housing in the future.
LLCRHA’s total estimated project cost and funding ask was $1,480,345. The award will cover approximately 80 percent of that and the city and county will match the remaining costs.
The cash match from the city and county will be $296,069. Between all three sites with mixed county and LCSD ownership, the total assessed value is $2,727,080.
“We’ve got great buy-in from the community,” said Whelihan. “I think DOLA was really impressed.”
Government staff and community leaders have been seeking funds for the project for months and regularly fine-tuned their request, as receiving the extremely competitive award wasn’t guaranteed.
Lake County initially planned on applying for the $1 million dollar implementation grant back in 2021. Funds from this grant are given to communities who have implemented strategies that promote affordable housing, but the county only had one strategy adopted and therefore was not eligible.
Lake County had already applied for a $65,000 DOLA planning grant that helped them qualify for the $1 million grant this year. The planning grant helped pay for additional projects Lake County needed to qualify for the latest implementation funds, going toward SCEDD consulting fees and LLCRHA costs this past August.
This work paved the way for the more difficult task of revisiting the implementation grant. With new qualifying strategies secured, which included a functioning LLCRHA and some code changes, LLCRHA could apply this time around and submitted a letter of intent last fall — along with 54 other communities all vying for a piece of the available $19 million from DOLA.
Of the 54 communities that initially applied, Lake County was one of 20 selected to advance to the final round and submitted another application in late January. LLCRHA then received the news last Monday.
“This is a tremendous and incredible opportunity,” said Whelihan.
As LLCHRA director, Whelihan was repeatedly invited to meet with DOLA and spoke about the housing initiatives the community has spearheaded over the past year.
“We’re their Cinderella story,” said Whelihan, referring to the full circle approach Lake County took by pursuing all three grants programs created by House Bill 21-1271, Innovative Affordable Housing Strategies signed by Gov. Jared Polis in June of 2021. The bill’s prime sponsors included Representative and Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon.
Thanks to this legislation, DOLA could offer grant money and other forms of state assistance toward developing affordable housing through the Planning Grant Program, Incentives Grant Program and Affordable Housing Toolkit Program – all of which Leadville and Lake County has applied for or are working on.
The toolkit grant, which LLCRHA just recently applied for, would connect Lake County with consultants to help with next steps in the project such as submitting requests to potential developers, said Whelihan.
Once infrastructure is finalized, the housing authority will need additional funding to actually start building. “We’re always looking for funding,” said Whelihan. “This is just the start.”
LLCRHA already applied for congressional discretionary spending through Senators John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet and Community Project Funding through Rep. Brittany Pettersen’s office to help cover future costs.
LLCRHA is aiming to get started as soon as possible since DOLA requires the authority to use all of the $1 million implementation grant and matching funds by April 2024.
For more information about LLCRHA, readers can find the group’s meeting schedule, notes, recordings, project plans and other resources by visiting www.lakecountyco.com/housing. The board meets the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Lake County Public Library.
