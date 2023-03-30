Lake County is one step closer to seeing affordable housing come to fruition.

After months of planning and research, the newly formed Leadville Lake County Regional Housing Authority was offered a $1,184,276 Department of Local Affairs grant last Monday, March 14 which will fund infrastructure costs on three affordable housing sites around town, some of which were previously analyzed and identified by the Southern Colorado Economic Development District.

